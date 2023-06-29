Canadian media agency president fired after hurling sexist slurs at client

The president of a BC-based media agency has been fired after an ex-client shared an email where he hurled misogynistic insults at her.

Andrew Westlund, CEO of Westlund Group of Companies, confirmed executive Joel MacDonald had been fired over his hurtful words to Calgary-based client Annette Andersson of local lingerie shop About the Bra boutique.

“Without reservation or excuses, I apologize deeply for the direct and indirect harm Joel’s comments caused. I also personally apologized to Ms. Andersson and offered her support,” Westlund said.

Andersson shared an email she received from MacDonald on LinkedIn earlier this week, where he calls her a “c*nt” and a “fat b*tch.”

The email came after Andersson requested a refund after halting services with him — since the company allegedly couldn’t deliver the website or logo in the timeline she required.

Andersson had hired the company for website and logo-creating services for her store.

“I am deeply ashamed of the offensive and inexcusable email my executive… sent to our client,” Westlund said. “His words harmed and hurt Ms. Andersson and members of the community.”

MacDonald can be seen in a YouTube video on the company’s channel, though Westlund said it was in the process of removing him from its website and social media pages.

MacDonald was terminated Wednesday, and no longer has any affiliation with Westlund Group.

“I thank everyone who expressed their feelings and concerns to us directly and online. I want you to know that I heard you and agree that our initial public statement missed the mark in sharing our unequivocal shame and regret.”

Westlund Group is based in BC’s Fraser Valley.