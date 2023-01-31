Escape winter: WestJet is offering some big discounts on sun destinations

If sneaking out of your city for cheap is in the cards, WestJet is having an escape winter sale to get you somewhere warm!

According to the airline, you can find savings on amazing destinations like the Caribbean, Hawaii, Mexico and more.

But you’ll have to book by February 2, 2023, at 11:59 pm MT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

Travel dates are available until September 28, 2023, and there are no blackout dates.

This offer is valid on WestJet wholly operated flights between Canada and the Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii (Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Island of Hawaii), Florida (Fort Myers, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando) and Arizona (Phoenix, Phoenix-Mesa) — no code-share.

The deal is applicable on all fare classes (Basic, Econo, Premium, and Business).

Here are some of the airline’s deals from various Canadian cities. All prices are one-way, tax-in.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Montreal