Canada’s second-largest airline WestJet has announced that its ultra-low-cost subsidiary, Swoop, is meeting its end soon.

The decision came after a second collective bargaining agreement was ratified between WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA). ALPA represented WestJet and Swoop pilots in the bargaining process.

“The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached an industry-leading agreement in negotiation with ALPA that recognizes the value and instrumental contributions of our current and future pilots,” said WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech.

“This agreement bolsters our ability to provide certainty and career opportunities across our organization for years to come while ensuring the competitive sustainability of the WestJet Group.”

The agreement will be in effect until the end of 2026.

The Group is beginning efforts to integrate Swoop into its operations through an expedited process. The integration is expected to reach completion at the end of October 2023.

“To avoid traveller impact, Swoop will operate its existing network through to the end of its published schedule on October 28,” airline officials wrote in a news release on Friday, adding that Swoop employees will move to WestJet.

“We continue our strategy toward providing reliable, affordable travel across the WestJet Group, leveraging the valuable experiences and learnings from the Swoop business model,” Hoensbroech further said. “This integration will enhance our ability to serve a broader spectrum of guests.”

He added that instead of only 16 aircraft, each aircraft in WestJet’s fleet of 180 will offer “ultra-affordable travel options through to a premium inflight experience.” The airline covers more than 110 destinations across 24 countries.

In May, WestJet completed its acquisition of Sunwing after government approval.