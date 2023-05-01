WestJet completes Sunwing acquisition — here's what that means for Canadian travellers

WestJet, Canada’s second-largest air carrier, has completed its much-awaited acquisition of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations, WestJet announced on Monday.

The deal was originally announced in March 2022 and was approved by the Canadian government in March 2023.

Sunwing Vacations’ former CEO, Stephen Hunter, will now head the vacations business side of both airlines’ tour operations. The vacation section’s office will be headquartered in Toronto, and a Montreal office will run side by side.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome Sunwing to the group, adding 18 Boeing 737s, 2,000 employees and Canada’s largest vacation tour operator and significantly expanding our footprint in Eastern Canada,” said WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech. “Together, we will strategically enhance our sun and leisure offerings to bring even more affordable and accessible travel opportunities to Canadians.”

On its own, WestJet has 14,000 employees and 180 aircraft. It covers more than 110 destinations across 24 countries.

Sunwing, on the other hand, offers direct service to airports across Canada and to popular, sun-frenched tourist destinations in the US, Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.

As the airlines begin to work together, they will initially continue to operate independently and focus on providing their customers with a great and safe travel experience.

WestJet says this collaboration will bring Canadian travellers more choices and better customer service. In addition, there will be more direct access flights to sunny destinations and competitive airfare options.