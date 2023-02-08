WestJet passenger takes airline to court and tries to contact Trudeau over refund

A frustrated WestJet passenger took the airline to court and even tried to contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help get him a refund.

According to a BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision, Tarlochen Singh from BC was trying to get his money back for a flight he had cancelled in March 2020 to comply with COVID-19 recommendations that were introduced at the time.

In total, Singh was attempting to claim $124.03 for reimbursement of his ticket and $2,875.97 for the time spent on the dispute for a total of $3,000.

Singh was representing himself, while an employee or principal represented WestJet.

According to the final decision document from the tribunal, WestJet denied liability in the case. WestJet claimed it provided Singh with a voucher for the total value of the flight without cancelling. After that, Singh did not follow up or appear for his scheduled flight, according to WestJet.

Singh had initially purchased a one-way flight within BC in January 2020. It was supposed to depart in April, and evidence was shown that the flight cost $124.03.

Regarding the health protocols at the time, Singh submitted documentation showing that provincial health advised against travel outside of Canada, so Singh was well within reason to travel.

On April 6, Singh asked WestJet for a refund. Then, on April 10, he emailed the WestJet CEO, asking for a refund. His request was denied on the same day, but he was provided travel credits for the value of the flight, valid for 24 months from the date he received that email.

It wasn’t just the WestJet CEO who Singh tried to get the attention of. The tribunal decision states that Singh suggested the dispute was extraordinary because he contacted Trudeau, the minister of transport, the Canadian Transportation Agency, and WestJet “multiple times” over the refund.

“I find these submissions are about the time he spent on the dispute and do not show the dispute itself is unusual or extraordinary,” said the tribunal member overseeing this claim.

Singh disputed that he received the total amount, claiming he only received $71, but documents state he received GBP 71, the same currency his travel bank was in. The court sided with WestJet on this point.

In the end, the tribunal ruled against Singh.