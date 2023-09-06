WestJet reporting "network-wide" delays caused by IT issue

WestJet says it is experiencing “network-wide” delays due to an issue with its travel reservation system, Sabre.

In an X (formerly Twitter) statement posted on Wednesday morning, the Canadian airline said that the outage is also impacting other airlines that use Sabre.

We sincerely apologize for the disruption. We understand you may have questions regarding your upcoming travel. Our guest support teams are working as quickly as possible, where possible, to help accommodate guests until the issue has been resolved. — WestJet (@WestJet) September 6, 2023

“We recognize that it is causing some inconvenience for our guests travelling today,” stated WestJet.

“We sincerely apologize for the disruption. We understand you may have questions regarding your upcoming travel. Our guest support teams are working as quickly as possible, where possible, to help accommodate guests until the issue has been resolved.”

In its latest update on X, the airline thanked passengers again for their patience and provided a link for travellers whose flights had been impacted by the outage.

Hi Cassidy! Unfortunately this outage is causing flight delays as well as impacting some guest's ability to check in online. — WestJet (@WestJet) September 6, 2023

WestJet said that the outage is causing flight delays and impacting travellers’ ability to check-in online.

The airline confirmed with Daily Hive that it was experiencing delays on Wednesday morning.

“I can confirm that earlier today, WestJet experienced delays across our network due to a Sabre outage which affected multiple airlines that utilize this same service,” said a WestJet representative in a statement.

“In addition, concurrent with this outage, we were made aware that CBSA was experiencing a system outage which compounded the delays experienced by our guests.”

As of 11:35 am PT, WestJet told Daily Hive that “all issues have been resolved.”

The airline added that it is working quickly to accommodate impacted guests.