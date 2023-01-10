New year, new deal: WestJet is having a HUGE sale on over 7 million seats right now

If you’re looking to travel in the new year, WestJet is offering a pretty nifty deal to kick off 2023.

The airline has over seven million seats on sale between this month and November.

Some of WestJet’s “New Year” deals include flights within Canada for less than $150, flights to the US in the $200 range, and sunny destinations like Jamaica and Mexico for about $300.

“Whether your goal is to spend more time together with family, exploring new destinations, or basking under the sun, save on your resolutions for 2023 with seven million seats on sale sitewide,” says the airline.

Where do you want to fly to when it gets cold?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @westjet

The deal’s only caveat is the “New Year” sales have to be booked by this Friday (January 13) at 11:59 pm MT.

Travel dates are available between January 17 and November 30 and there are no blackout dates.

Flights are offered on all WestJet wholly operated destinations and no code-shares are necessary.

The deal is applicable on all fare classes (Basic, Econo, Premium, and Business).

Here are some of the airline’s deals from various Canadian cities. All prices are one-way, tax-in.

Vancouver

Toronto

Edmonton

Calgary

Montreal