WestJet CEO blasts air traffic control system for 2.5-hour flight delay

You know that the state of air travel in Canada is rough when even a major airline CEO is complaining. Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of WestJet, shared a grumpy selfie on Twitter today because his flight was delayed.

On Twitter, the CEO said that he was frustrated by a two-and-a-half-hour delay on a WestJet flight to YVR Airport because NavCanada is understaffed.

NavCanada is a private, not-for-profit air navigation service provider used in Canada that manages a massive network of air traffic control towers and more.

When YVR Airport was experiencing delays earlier in June, NavCanada told Daily Hive that, at the time, a temporary ground delay program was put in place to address system capacity constraints “due to unplanned absences.”

The company told Daily Hive that it takes any staffing-related ground delay programs very seriously, working actively to mitigate them through forecasting, optimizing scheduling and bringing in additional resources.

It’s not enough for the WestJet CEO, though.

Frustrating! Delayed by 2.5h on our own @WestJet flight to @yvrairport because @navcanada is understaffed 😤. We would have been perfectly on time, now many guests will miss their connections. Shows again why we need a proper shared accountability system across the entire sector! pic.twitter.com/Tc1KC70Z5D — Alexis von Hoensbroech (@AHoensbroech) July 6, 2023

“We would have been perfectly on time,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now many guests will miss their connections. Shows again why we need a proper shared accountability system across the entire sector.”

Daily Hive reached out to NavCanada for more information and will update this story accordingly.

More to come…