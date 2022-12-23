WestJet cancels hundreds of flights across Canada due to winter storms

WestJet cancelled hundreds of flights Friday as intense winter storms impact operations in the major transportation hubs of Vancouver and Toronto.

The airline listed its network-wide cancellations due to the wintry weather slamming Canada, with it even temporarily cancelling all flights out of Vancouver today.

WestJet stated that as of 8 am Friday, December 23, it had 214 network-wide cancellations out of 415 operating flights yesterday, as well as a whopping 300 cancellations today with “proactive cancellation packages issued Thursday night for Vancouver region, Vancouver Island and Southern Ontario and Quebec.”

The airline added that “despite significant cancellations at two of three of our major hubs (YVR/YYZ) still able to operate 50% of planned schedule” on Friday.

A further 15 cancellations have also been racked up for Saturday, December 24.

We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted by cancellations/delays and thank you for your patience, especially at this time of year. Additional, up-to-date information if your flight has been cancelled can be found here: https://t.co/BNetNalchP — WestJet (@WestJet) December 23, 2022

In addition to the mass flight cancellations at YVR on Friday, WestJet has also proactively cancelled flights at Abbotsford International Airport (YXX), Victoria International Airport (YYJ), Nanaimo Airport (YCD), and Comox Airport (YQQ).

“The proactive cancellations will impact 126 flights across the five airports and were made in consultation with airport authorities and NAV Canada and all impacted guests have been notified,” WestJet stated.

The string of flight cancellations also bled into Ontario and Quebec, with WestJet cancelling all scheduled flights arriving and departing Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) beginning at 9 am EST on Friday, December 23 until Saturday, December 24, dependent on weather conditions.

The service suspension will also impact additional airports in Southern Ontario and Quebec including Ottawa International Airport (YOW), London International Airport (YXU), the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF), and Montreal-Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The proactive cancellations will impact 140 flights across the five airports.

“Above and beyond WestJet’s obligations, as a gesture of goodwill for any guest stranded in a connecting city in Canada, we will provide reimbursement for up to three days for accommodation up to $150 CAD per night,” the airline added.