WestJet to give full refunds to those who proactively cancel their flights amid travel chaos

From passengers stuck in a plane on the YVR tarmac for 11 hours to the nightmare that is baggage claim, the winter wallop has wiped out any semblance of order at airports across the country.

Not down to deal with this travel chaos? WestJet is offering you a way out.

The airline says it will give full refunds to passengers who proactively cancel flights that were booked between now and December 26.

“Unfortunately, weather challenges are expected to continue and there is limited availability to re-accommodate due to the demand,” tweeted WestJet on Tuesday.

If you have a flight booking between now and December 26, and would like to proactively cancel your trip, full refunds to original form of payment are available through this form: https://t.co/ICKIDa5mq8 — WestJet (@WestJet) December 21, 2022

The company shared a link to a refund request form that is specifically for guests requesting a flight cancellation and refund for December 18 to 26.

“A notification will be sent to you by email once the refund transaction has been completed,” reads the form. “Refunds can only be processed to the form of payment used to make the original reservation.”

The form notes that refunds may take up to 30 days to be processed.

Earlier this week, WestJet cancelled over 300 flights as nasty winter weather slammed Vancouver, leaving passengers stranded at YVR.

Now, eastern Canada is expecting a winter whiteout, with Toronto Pearson also descending into madness amid delays and cancellations.