A man has been fired from his job at Wells Fargo after he allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York.

Mumbai resident Shankar Mishra, 34, worked as the vice president of India operations for the financial services giant. He was accused of urinating on an unsuspecting woman, 72, while on a plane to Delhi on November 26.

According to the victim’s statement, Mishra walked up to her seat soon after lunch was served and the lights in the plane were dimmed. He unzipped his pants and began urinating on her, soaking her clothes, shoes, and bag, which contained her passport and other important documents.

Scathing indictment of @airindiain and their terrible handling of the urinating incident on board their flight. Read the victim’s full statement here: pic.twitter.com/9GfmhYLIUc — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) January 5, 2023

Air India did not file a formal complaint with police until December 28, according to Hindustan Times. Air India in-flight crew members assumed the matter was resolved after the man and woman had a conversation on the plane.

India’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation took notice of this and called out the airline in a statement this past week: “The conduct of the airline appears to be unprofessional, and has led to systemic failure.”

Mishra was banned from flying Air India for 30 days. Delhi Police has charged him with obscenity and sexual harassment and is on the lookout for him. The man is believed to be on the run, possibly making his way to his hometown of Mumbai.

In her statement, the victim discusses her shocking experience and subsequent mishandling of the case by Air India.

“The flight staff refused to touch [my bag, shoes, and clothes], sprayed my bag and shoes with disinfectant, and took me to the bathroom and gave me a set of airline pyjamas and socks,” she said.

“I asked the staff for a change of seat but was told that no other seats were available. However, another business class passenger who had witnessed my plight and was advocating for me pointed out that there were seats available in first class. The night crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class.”

The woman said she stood around for 20 minutes after cleaning up to get a seat. She refused to talk to the offender after he offered to apologize, but airline staff brought the two face to face against her wishes. She wanted him arrested ASAP.

“I was stunned when he started crying and profusely apologizing to me, begging me not to lodge a complaint against him because he is a family man and did not want his wife and child to be affected by this incident,” the statement further reads.

“I told him that his actions were inexcusable, but in the face of his pleading and begging in front of me, and my own shock and trauma, I found it difficult to insist on his arrest or to press charges against him.

The woman also demanded that Air India reimburse her for her soiled belongings, but they allegedly refused and said it was the perpetrator’s responsibility to sort it out. She also stressed the staff’s lack of judgment in terms of serving appropriate amounts of alcohol to passengers.

To add insult to injury, the woman was also not fully refunded for her ticket. She says that she expected a follow-up investigation from Air India but was not contacted by the airline.

Mishra’s lawyer claimed on national TV that there were “no eyewitnesses” to the incident on the plane. His father also later implied that he was possibly being blackmailed.

Some believe Mishra should not have been fired from his role at Wells Fargo as a result of this incident. Others stress that his story does not add up and that he should have received more than just a 30-day ban from Air India.

Wells Fargo emailed a statement to several media outlets.

“This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo,” they confirmed, according to Telegraph India. “We find these allegations deeply disturbing. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiry be directed to them.”

