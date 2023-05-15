Take a look inside Canada's weirdest themed hotels (VIDEOS)

Looking for an extraordinary staycation?

It might be time to consider spending a night at one of Canada’s wackiest themed hotels.

Canada is a treasure trove of creative and quirky accommodation options for those seeking a unique hotel experience.

From themed hotels made of ice to medieval-style castles, Canada truly has something for everyone.

Hotel De Glace, Quebec City

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hôtel de Glace 🧊❄️ (@hoteldeglace)

The Hotel De Glace is built every year by students at Quebec University, made entirely from ice and snow. The hotel is closed for the season but will reopen in January 2024.

It is a one-of-a-kind experience in North America and even has an ice chapel where you can get married. The ice suites have themes including guitar, underwater, and dragons lair.

Fantasyland Hotel, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)



The Fantasyland Hotel is located in West Edmonton Mall, Alberta. It has 120 theme rooms, including space, truck, igloo, Roman, Hollywood, and pirate.

We recently stayed in a space suite, which had a massive jacuzzi and two TVs that you could watch from any angle in the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Edmonton (@dailyhiveedmonton)

Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel, Ottawa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saintlo Ottawa Jail Hostel (@saintlo_ottawa_jail)

Ever wanted to spend a night in lock up? Now you can.

This hostel in downtown Ottawa is a renovated 19th-century prison, which was originally known as the Carleton County Gaol. You can stay in your own prison cell or bunk up with others. We hope it’s not haunted!

Prince of Wales, Niagara-on-the-Lake

The Prince of Wales is a luxury Victorian-themed hotel located just two blocks from Lake Ontario.

Why not sit down to a traditional English afternoon tea, which is served every day at this national historic site?

The Walnut Inn, Yarrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hazelnut Inn (@thehazelnutinn)

You will soon be able to stay in a medieval-style castle at The Walnut Inn, which is currently under construction in Yarrow, BC.

There will be a number of themed suites, including the North Star Suite, where you can stay in the “captain’s quarters of an ancient sailing vessel.”

You can follow the building process of the hotel online.

Entre Cimes et Racines, Magog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entre Cîmes et Racines (@entrecimesetracines)

Entre Cimes et Racines translates to “Between Peaks and Roots.” The site has a range of forest ecolodges about an hour from Montreal.

You can live your Lord Of The Rings fantasy by spending the night in The Hobbit, an underground cave-dwelling inspired by the world of Tolkien.

Which of these themed hotels is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.