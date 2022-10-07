6 wine-themed weekend getaways to check out on the West Coast

There are few things that pair better with romance than a great bottle of wine, particularly when shared over a great meal.

Expand that date into a weekend away with a loved one and you’re virtually guaranteed to win their heart.

From the Sunshine Coast and southern Gulf Islands of BC down to the American Riviera in California, we’ve put together our six awesome and romantic getaways on the West Coast.

Glamping on the Sunshine Coast: Rockwater Secret Cove

Where: Halfmoon Bay, BC

Tucked into Halfmoon Bay on BC’s Sunshine Coast, Rockwater Secret Cove Resort provides a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the city. The resort itself sits oceanside surrounded by indigenous forest and other than its suites and oceanfront cabins, it also has several luxurious Tenthouse Suites which are the very definition of “Glamping” (glamourous camping).

Hot tip: if you’re booking a tenthouse, #60 is the furthest one out along the Treetop Boardwalk offering completely unobstructed and seemingly endless views of the Pacific Ocean and outlying islands. With privacy and a view like that, draw a hot bath, grab your favourite bottle of bubbly, and this is glamping at its best!

Island Getaway: Hastings House Country Hotel + Kutatás Wine

Where: Salt Spring Island, BC

You won’t find much better when it comes to a luxury boutique lodging than Hastings House Country Hotel on Salt Spring Island. This Relais & Châteaux property will have you feeling like you’re away from it all but with everything you could possibly need including a spectacular oceanfront view, a fabulous spa, and a superb dining room.

Be sure to make a trip to Kutatás (Koo-Tah-Tash), one of three wineries on the island for a tasting. There, winemaker Daniel Dragert (formerly of Averill Creek) is making terrific wines that are featured on many BC restaurant lists.

Fine Dining in Washington: Willows Lodge + The Herbfarm

Where: Woodinville, WA

One of the Pacific Northwest’s best-kept secrets, Woodinville is quickly being discovered by anyone looking for a perfect weekend getaway where great wine, terrific food, and relaxation is the objective. Willows Lodge has firmly entrenched itself as THE place to stay in Woodinville and has been recognized by both Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure as one of the best hotels in the USA. To make your stay truly memorable and romantic, make a reservation at the Herbfarm.

It sits in its own cozy house on the grounds of Willows Lodge, right across the street from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery. It serves up a nine-course wine and food dining experience Thursdays through Sundays with a new menu theme every two weeks.

Storm Watching on the Oregon Coast: Stephanie Inn + EVOO Cooking School

Where: Cannon Beach, OR

The Oregon Coast is stunning any time of year but, for us, the off-season (November-March) is when it shines. Explore the countless national parks along the 584-km coastline with hardly a soul in sight by day, then enjoy awesome winter storms at night. Storm watching beside a fireplace with wine in hand easily rivals any night of Netflix.

Make a reservation at the EVOO Cannon Beach Cooking School, the creation of a married couple who are both trained chefs. Dining at EVOO is part show, part cooking class, and a delicious meal combined to create a unique & lively night out.

Where: Sonoma, CA

The Residence at Comstock Wines is a spectacular four-bedroom home nestled among the vine rows adjacent to Comstock Winery that provides its guests with luxury living at its finest. The structure evokes a modern barn and fits in well with the surroundings of this beautiful agricultural area.

Book a wine and food pairing at St. Francis Winery where the dishes are masterfully built around the wine as opposed to finding a particular wine to pair with a set menu. As a result, the characteristics and complexity of each wine are truly enhanced to a level where the enjoyment and appreciation of the winemaking aspect are maximized to the fullest. While wine and food are the primary focus, the atmosphere and service are what bring it all together. It also happens to be a beautiful winery that sits on a stunning piece of land.

Elegance in Wine Country: Fess Parker Wine Country Inn + Fess Parker Winery

Where: Santa Barbara, CA

Situated in the quaint town of Los Olivos in the heart of Santa Barbara wine country, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn features just 19 guest rooms, all of which offer a fireplace, king-size bed, and thoughtful accents throughout. The Inn prides itself on its service and you’ll likely be hard-pressed to want to leave its cozy confines.

We definitely recommend exploring the region where, within minutes, you’ll be rewarded with world-class Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Syrah and numerous top-quality wineries including Fess Parker, Melville, Cambria, and Foxen.