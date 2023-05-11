A design lover's guide to the perfect weekend in Miami (PHOTOS)

View of The Gabriel Miami from South Beach (The Gabriel Miami South Beach/Curio Collection by Hilton) | Rooftop pool at The Gabriel Miami South Beach (The Gabriel Miami South Beach/Curio Collection by Hilton)

While Miami and South Florida are best known for the sun, sprawling sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife, a bustling art scene makes this seaside a year-round artistic destination.

From the pastel Art Deco architecture in South Beach to the graffiti grunge of Wynwood, this city is a hub for international artists, creatives and designers.

Whether you’re a design lover, an art aficionado, or just looking to add a bit of colour to your social media feed, here’s how to spend a weekend in Miami.

Where to stay in South Beach Miami

If you’re travelling to South Beach Miami, you might as well stay on Ocean Drive. Boasting art decor charm with modern amenities, The Gabriel South Beach is located on the edge of the Ocean Drive strip across from Miami Beach with two pools, including a glass-bottom pool on the roof and 132 guest rooms. The hotel is known for its art installations throughout the hotel, like the prints of celebrities like Madonna, Kate Moss and Marilyn Monroe.

Where to eat in Miami

Start your day right with a boozy brunch at The Social Club. Located within The Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, the patio is the perfect spot to people watch along Collins Avenue while indulging in Sobe Huevos Rancheros and a side of house-made ricotta doughnuts.

For a fine dining experience with a South Florida flair, head over to Mary Gold’s in the Arlo Wynwood for a tasting menu by acclaimed chef Brad Kilgore that highlights the local seafood and fresh produce of the region, finishing off with the best (and fanciest) key lime pie that you’ll ever try.

If you’re travelling with a larger group, the Time Out Market Miami has curated a selection of the city’s best restaurants in a cafeteria-style dining experience. You can choose between a local vendor or upscale Michelin-starred chef plates all under one roof.

Where to explore Miami’s artistic side

The Miami Design District is the best place to find fashion, art, architecture and fine dining, all 18 square blocks north of the Wynwood neighbourhood. Spend the day wandering through galleries, museums, and parking garages that double as public art, shopping at the numerous luxury boutiques, and dining at chic restaurants like Le Jardinier.

Staying on the trend of immersive and interactive art exhibitions, Superblue Miami is worth the drive to Wynwood to wander through the large-scale exhibitions. Tickets for this gallery go fast, so you’ll want to reserve your time in advance.

Get out of the city

If a quieter beach experience is your style, look no further than the idyllic West Palm Beach. Only an hour and fifteen minutes Brightline train ride from Miami, West Palm Beach offers pristine sandy shores and a resort-like hotel for you to relax and unwind.

The boutique White Elephant Resort in West Palm Beach offers a bespoke experience to every guest feeling more like you’re staying in a lavish mansion than a hotel. Priding itself on offering a personalized luxury experience, spend your day lounging by the pool or have the concierge set up beach chairs with a perfect view of the ocean.

For dinner, head no further than the lobby for an upscale experience at LoLa 41.