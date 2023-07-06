Looks like the heatwave is here to stay with multiple weather alerts across Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says parts of BC can expect temperatures 30°C and up through Sunday.

Areas in BC’s Central and North Coast have weather alerts for daytime high temperatures near 30°C, combined with overnight lows near 15°C.

Fort Nelson also has a similar alert with temperatures expected to peak this weekend and remain above usual summer temperatures through early next week.

Lytton, which is known for having record-breaking summer temperatures, has a weather alert for temperatures near 35°C.

On the East Coast, most of Ontario is feeling the heat, with weather alerts in 67 locations.

Toronto is entering its third day of a multi-day heat event with a max temperature of 32°C. Including humidity, the temps could reach a sweat-through-your-shirt 40°C.

Fortunately, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says conditions will begin to improve Thursday afternoon with the passage of a cold front.

A weather warning also remains in Montreal with humidex values near 40.

ECCC says Montrealers will barely get a break from the sweat at night with minimum temperatures of 20°C.

The humidity will continue through Friday when humidex values are expected to reach between 35 and 38.

So, make sure to stay hydrated!

Here’s a full list of weather alerts across Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada urges Canadians to reduce the risk of heat illness by doing the following:

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place

The agency says to keep an eye out for signs of heat illness, which include swelling, rashes, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.