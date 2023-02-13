"You can put away your umbrella, ella": Meteorologist sneaks lyrics into weather reports (VIDEOS)

One meteorologist is becoming a bit of an internet celebrity after going viral for his playful weather reports featuring lyrics to some super popular songs.

CW39 Houston Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger started off by sneaking Wordle words into his reports. But lately, he’s been taking song requests on his TikTok account @weatheradam, and he doesn’t seem like the type to back down from a challenge.

One of his most popular posts to date is a video with nearly 3 million views.

“More Eminem lyrics please! This is amazing and I would watch the weather more if it was like this,” wrote one user.

“Challenge accepted,” said Krueger, who peppers his weather reports with lyrics from the Eminem song “Without Me.”

Watch it here:

And it’s not just Eminem songs. He’s even done one with lyrics to “Blinding Lights'” by Canadian singer The Weeknd:

One video with Tupac’s “California Love” has 3.4 million views:

And, of course, it would’ve been ludicrous not to include Rhianna’s “Umbrella.”

Krueger’s efforts certainly aren’t lost on viewers, with more and more people tuning in to his weather reports.

“I literally laughed out loud! Awesome,” writes one viewer.

“Coolest. Weather guy. Ever,” says another comment.

“This is [an] amazing way to interact with your viewers!” said another.