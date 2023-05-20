Do you have plans during the Victoria Day long weekend? If so, you might want to check the weather.

The Weather Network released a report about what to expect across Canada in the next few days.

“For many Canadians, the Victoria Day holiday weekend marks the first time many camp, hike and stay outdoors for an extended period, so having an accurate forecast is crucial,” reads the report.

Here’s what the weather looks like by region.

Western Canada

Make sure to stay hydrated because it’s going to be 5 to 10°C hotter than average in British Columbia and Alberta, with temperatures possibly even reaching 30°C “for interior regions of BC and northern Alberta.”

As of May 20, Environment Canada has issued several air quality statements for parts of BC and Alberta.

As both provinces struggle with wildfires, there could be some much-needed rain on the horizon in the form of scattered thunderstorms in interior parts of BC and central Alberta. The rain is expected to “spill across the coast and Interior late Sunday and into Monday.”

Things should cool down a bit by Monday with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper teens during the day.

As the eastern Prairies experience warm weather, expect more wildfire smoke to spread across the region.

Eastern Canada

The long weekend started off with a low-pressure system that brought wet weather across Ontario and Southern Quebec.

It will be partly cloudy in Toronto with a chance of showers in the evening, according to Environment Canada. But it’s going to be a sunny Sunday with an average temperature of 24°C.

It’s going to be a rainy evening in Montreal on Saturday evening with temperatures dipping to 12°C and a chance of rain until Sunday. Make sure to bundle up because temperatures are expected to continue to fall to a low of 5°C on Sunday evening.

It might be cloudy in Halifax on Saturday but starting in the evening, there’s going to be a chance of showers or drizzle — a possibility that will continue throughout Sunday (with possible thunderstorms) before the return of clear sunny weather on Monday.

Check here for more detailed forecasts of weather in your area.