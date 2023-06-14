NewsCanadaUrbanizedCanada

Watch in real-time as Canada’s population hits the 40-million mark

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Jun 14 2023, 1:43 pm
Watch in real-time as Canada’s population hits the 40-million mark
LeonWang/Shutterstock

Canada’s population is poised to reach the 40-million milestone — and you can watch it happen in real-time.

Statistics Canada has a clock that lets you check out the changes to the size of the country’s population.

The tracker measures the changes by taking into account the rate of births, deaths, immigrants, emigrants, non-permanent residents, and inter-provincial migrants.

As of writing, Canada currently has a population of 39,993,046.

A Statistics Canada representative told Daily Hive that Canada’s population has been growing “at a fast pace over the last months.”

Although they didn’t specify a date for when we can expect to cross that threshold, you can keep an eye on the numbers yourself here.

Granville Island (Rosalie Che/Shutterstock)

From January 2022 to January 2023, the country added a record-breaking 1,050,110 people, equivalent to the entire city population of Edmonton or Ottawa.

The growth represents a 2.7% year-over-year increase from 2021. It’s the highest annual growth in the population growth rate on record since 1957 when there were a high number of births during the post-war baby boom and the high immigration volume of Hungarian Revolution refugees.

Halifax Harbour (Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock)

In 2022, 95.9% of the growth was driven by international migration. Last year, Canada added a total of 431,645 new permanent residents to the country and the government plans to 500,000 new permanent residents a year by 2025 to address labour shortages.

As for the most populous provinces, Ontario currently has the largest number of people at 15.5 million, followed by Quebec with a population of 8.8 million, and BC with 5.4 million people.

With files from Kenneth Chan.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Urbanized
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.