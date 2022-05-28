7 unique Washington Airbnbs perfect for a summer weekend

The summer of 2022 is the first time that many British Columbians are set to venture across the border to visit our friends in Washington for a weekend getaway.
And even though travel favours the planner, for us last-minute folks, there are still a ton of adorable Airbnbs available to rent for a weekend just a few hours’ drive away.
Here is a handful of the cutest, most road-trip worthy Airbnbs you can find in Washington this summer:
Washington Airbnb
1. PNW Hideout Cabin
If you want to surround yourself in the nature of the Pacific North West while also enjoying modern amenities, then this luxe Airbnb by the river is a paradise near Leavenworth.
2. Olalla Forest Glamping at Iconic Storybook Cottage
If you’re feeling adventurous – but not too adventurous – this summer, then you can try glamping as a fun, carefree alternative to tents or cabins. This massive canvas tent has a king-sized bed for you to curl up in and enjoy the fresh air.
3. Cozy Acres: Cedar Falls Treehouse
This small cabin perched among the trees is like living out a childhood fantasy in real life.
4. Bear Creek Treehouse
Cozy and comfortable, this well-designed treehouse comes with an oversized deck meant for lazy afternoons spent napping in the hammock.
5. Home Sweet Dome
This geodesic dome cabin has an open floor plan and a loft that makes the most of its unique square footage inside.
6. A Frame Architectural Retreat with Lego Kitchen
A once-in-a-lifetime cabin, this breathtaking A-Frame can fit six guests so it’s made for splitting with your friends for the ultimate Seattle getaway.
7. Puget Sound View Cabin
Charming and simple, this cabin with ocean views is made for living out your cottagecore fantasies, hitting the perfect mix of modern and rustic.