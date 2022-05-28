7 unique Washington Airbnbs perfect for a summer weekend

The summer of 2022 is the first time that many British Columbians are set to venture across the border to visit our friends in Washington for a weekend getaway.

And even though travel favours the planner, for us last-minute folks, there are still a ton of adorable Airbnbs available to rent for a weekend just a few hours’ drive away.

Here is a handful of the cutest, most road-trip worthy Airbnbs you can find in Washington this summer:

Washington Airbnb

If you want to surround yourself in the nature of the Pacific North West while also enjoying modern amenities, then this luxe Airbnb by the river is a paradise near Leavenworth.