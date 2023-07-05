Walmart launches unlimited next-day delivery service in Canada

Walmart Canada is introducing a new subscription model for its grocery delivery services nationwide.

On July 4, the retail giant announced that Canadian customers will have access to unlimited, free next-day delivery from its stores via Walmart’s Delivery Pass.

Customers can shop from over 65,000 items, including groceries, toys, electronics, and more.

Shoppers can purchase Delivery Pass for $8.97 monthly or $89 annually.

Without Delivery Pass, Walmart’s standard grocery delivery fee is $7.97. Same-day delivery is $10.97, and its express fee costs $12.97.

Delivery Pass will be rolled out gradually across the country, but shoppers in Ottawa can sign up now.

Customers in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver will have to wait until later this summer to access the pass.

The retailer said that Delivery Pass will be a “game changer” for Canadian shoppers “by giving them the products they need, when and how they want them, at the best prices.”

“Not only will our customers save money when shopping with Walmart Canada, they can now spend less time shopping in-store with groceries and more delivered right to their doors from our stores,” stated Ignacio Baladron, vice president of Walmart Canada’s Omnichannel Operations, in a release.

Location-eligible customers can sign up for Delivery Pass through the Walmart Canada app today.