"Find the hidden word": Walmart apologizes after offensive T-shirt blunder

One of the biggest companies in North America is apologizing after customers noted an offensive word on one of the products being sold in its stores.

In a now-viral social media post, a T-shirt is shown with a seemingly innocent message about recycling being sold at Walmart.

The shirt reads, “Recycle, re-use, re-new, and re-think.” Well, at least that seems to be what it’s intended to say.

But the social media user pointed out that there’s a hidden word when you take the first letters from “cycle,” “use,” “new,” and “think.” We’ll let you spell it out yourself.

The Twitter user wrote, “I need this shirt before Walmart realizes what they have done.

Find the hidden word. 😏😅.”

While the term might not be rude in, say, Australia, it is considered to be on the no-no list in Canada and the US as it’s an offensive term for women.

Walmart was made aware of its blunder and pulled the T-shirts from the shelves.

April 3, 2023

“When we became aware of some unfortunate and unintentional language in a recent T-shirt design, we removed the items from sale,” Walmart Canada Senior Manager Stephanie Fusco told Daily Hive.

“We apologize for any unintended offence this has caused. These products can be returned for a full refund in stores.”