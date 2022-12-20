Add to cart: 8 awesome early Boxing Day deals at Walmart

Walmart is starting Boxing Day sales early! sales start on online December 21 at 9 pm EST. But if you prefer to shop in person, in-store sales don’t start until December 22.

From gadgets to kitchen appliances, the store is offering some pretty sweet deals on items like iPads and coffee machines.

Whether you’re looking to buy presents or simply want to spruce up your space, here are some Walmart deals you won’t want to miss. Check out the other deals here.

Savings: $70

This “versatile” iPad comes with a 10.3-inch Retina display and an UltraWide front camera. It’s also compatible with Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard.

Savings: $300

Upgrade your home theatre set-up with this 4K TV. The Roku smart TV platform also gives you access to thousands of streaming channels.

Savings: $80

The Vertuo Next lets you enjoy delicious brews at the touch of a button. It can also make five different coffee sizes.

Savings: $100

With a 5.7-litre capacity, you can make delicious meals in minutes with this dual air fryer. It also has auto shutoff for safety, and the baskets and rack are dishwasher-safe.

Savings: $100

This handy Instant Pot does it all with programs that can pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, warm, air fry, roast, bake, and broil your meals.

Savings: $20

Get the best sleep with this weighted blanket, which “applies deep calming pressure to help you fall asleep and wake rested.” The removable cover is machine washable.

Savings: $120

Everyone can always use extra storage, and this sleek entertainment station ensures that your media equipment and accessories are hidden away.

Savings: $66.98

With an extra-large capacity and multipurpose tools, this is the perfect vacuum for pet owners.