Walmart Canada agrees to ban greeting cards "mocking" great apes

After a push from PETA to remove specific card designs, Walmart Canada’s greeting card aisle might look a little different.

One of the largest retail companies in the world has decided to ban greeting cards “mocking” and “demeaning” great apes.

“Following communication from PETA explaining that greeting cards featuring great apes dressed in costumes and party hats and displaying the misunderstood ‘fear grimace’ hinder conservation efforts, [Walmart Canada] has agreed to ban them,” reads a news release from the animal rights organization.

Daily Hive has reached out to Walmart Canada for comment.

Great news for great apes! 🎉@Walmart has agreed to ban all greeting cards featuring demeaning images of these amazing animals 🙌 Tell @Hallmark to retire ALL these damaging cards 👉 https://t.co/P6eCdywi9U pic.twitter.com/IrEwoCxYF3 — PETA (@peta) June 12, 2023

PETA says exploitative images of endangered species like chimpanzees mislead consumers into believing that they’re thriving when they could face extinction within our lifetime.

On top of that, the animal rights group adds that the portrayals on the greeting cards sold at Walmart could also increase the black market demand for great apes as “pets.” It says this is one of the main factors driving the endangered species towards extinction.

“The cards are stacked against great apes in their struggle for survival,” said PETA Foundation director of captive animal welfare Debbie Metzler. “PETA applauds Walmart Canada for banning cards that exploit great apes and is calling on Hallmark to step up and do the same for these sensitive individuals, who need protection.”

PETA scored another win in getting these greeting cards off shelves earlier this month when Walmart US agreed to ban them.

Walmart Canada also joins CVS, Rite Aid, and Walgreens in pulling these cards from their aisles.