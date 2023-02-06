Walk-in clinic wait times have skyrocketed across Canada
Canadians experienced a surge in walk-in clinic wait times in 2022, a new report has found.
Medimap released new data in its Walk-in Wait Time Index, reporting a 12-minute increase in the average wait time it takes to see a physician, compared to 2021.
Canada’s doctors and nurses have been sounding the alarm on provincial healthcare systems being on the brink of collapse.
The average walk-in clinic wait time stood at 37 minutes last year. This is especially critical considering millions of Canadians are unable to find family doctors, and have had to resort to walk-ins.
According to Medimap data, which covers BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia, all provinces studied showed an uptick in wait times.
BC, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia were “well above” the national average of 37 minutes. In BC, the number stood at a whopping 79 minutes, going up from an already-long 58 minutes in 2021. North Vancouver had the highest wait time at 160 minutes, and Victoria followed right after.
|
Province vs Province Comparison
|
Province
|
Avg wait (mins) 2022
|
Avg wait (mins) 2021
|
Increase/ Decrease in wait times (+/-)
|
NS
|
83
|
44
|
+39
|
BC
|
79
|
58
|
+21
|
SK
|
51
|
31
|
+20
|
AB
|
34
|
18
|
+16
|
MB
|
31
|
20
|
+11
|
ON
|
25
|
15
|
+10
|
National Avg
|
37
|
25
|
+12
Statistics Canada reported in 2019 that approximately 4.6 million Canadians did not have regular access to a primary care provider. That was then — the situation may be much worse now.
Last May, the Canadian Medical Association sounded alarm bells saying that Canada is “critically” low on family physicians. The association called for immediate government action during what the organization calls “a growing crisis.”
“The drastic increase in average wait times at walk-in clinics provides further evidence that healthcare systems across the country are struggling to provide adequate care,” said Thomas Jankowski, CEO of Medimap.
With files from Daily Hive’s Isabelle Docto