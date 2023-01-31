Lucky lottery winner heads into retirement thanks to a $1M scratch ticket

Madonna La Belle’s working days are over after becoming a lottery winner thanks to a scratch ticket she received from her husband last month.

La Belle from Vulcan, Alberta, won a $1 million prize on a Classic Gold instant win ticket, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said in a release.

Her husband bought her the golden ticket at the McKay Lodge at the Canadian Natural Resources camp in Fort McKay. According to the WCLC, she didn’t scratch it for a few weeks!

This life-changing moment almost didn’t happen for La Belle, who says she forgot about the ticket that has now made her a lottery winner.

“I just kind of forgot about them until now,” she said when her husband asked how the ticket turned out.

“I played the ticket and looked at it and had myself a good cry,” she said in the release. “I screamed, ‘I think I won a million dollars!'”

La Belle says she is going to talk with an advisor and pay off her debt. She also declared her working days are now behind her.

“It feels great – I’m going to be able to retire,” she said.