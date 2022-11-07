Eat your way through Penticton with these 9 must-try food spots

With rainy days well and truly back in Vancouver, it’s the perfect time for an impromptu fall getaway. The good news is not every trip demands rigorous planning or breaking the bank, as there are tons of beautiful spots in BC waiting for you to discover (or rediscover) them.

The unique city of Penticton is one of them. Nestled between two sparkling lakes, the vibrant and easily accessible destination is always popular with tourists during fall and winter due to its stunning scenic landscapes and abundance of activities — plus, it’s got one of the best year-round climates in Canada. An added bonus? Once you’ve arrived, you can park the car and effortlessly explore the city on foot or by bike.

Penticton is also a foodies’ paradise, with endless options for wining and dining. From gourmet cafes to boutique restaurants to elegant wineries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. To help fill your trip with must-tries, we’ve curated a list of some of the best food and drink spots for your next trip.

This open-faced brewery has two floors, two bars, and two patios for beer lovers to enjoy (good things come in pairs, right?). The kitchen provides some simple, salty snacks to accompany your beverages — from beer-brined wings to mouthwatering sliders. On certain nights, you’ll find live music, games, and live sports on TV, making it the ideal place to spend some time with friends. Located just steps from other local craft breweries, make this one of your stops on a downtown walking tour of Penticton’s breweries.

Where: 218 Martin Street, Penticton

There’s so much to see and do in Penticton, so you’re gonna want to be caffeinated. Wayne & Freda offers a specialty coffee experience and some of the best breakfast sandwiches you’ll ever taste, all in a warm and welcoming space. The cafe is named after the owners’ respected grandparents, who befriended each other late in life. There’s a pretty sweet story behind it all, so if you want to find out, be sure to pop in for a coffee. Or get your coffee to go and take a stroll along the beautiful Okanagan Lake waterfront.

Where: 249 Westminster Avenue W #105, Penticton

Located at the entrance to the Naramata Bench and next to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail (KVR), The Bench Market offers some of the best dishes in town — all made from scratch with fresh, local ingredients. With all-day breakfast, weekend brunch, lunch, baked goods, and takeaway meals, there’s something to satisfy all tastes. Pick up some snacks to go and enjoy a tasty stop along the KVR trail, while soaking in the scenery. Pro tip: their signature Bench-made granola is a must.

Where: 368 Vancouver Avenue, Penticton

Unique, hand-crafted wine made exclusively from Naramata-grown grapes? Sounds divine, if you ask us. At this elegant winery, guests can try some of the finest bottles in a charming outdoor courtyard and modern farmhouse tasting room, while learning how it’s made and meeting some of the winemakers. Direct access to the winery is conveniently located off the KVR trail.

Where: 1350 Naramata Road, Penticton

This family-run brewery, located right alongside the KVR Trail, combines its own farmed barley with local BC ingredients to craft some truly delicious beer. You’ll also find some gorgeous bites to indulge in while you sip, such as soft pretzels and vegan taco hand pies. This makes a great pit spot when biking the trail.

Where: 1220 Davenport Avenue, Penticton

Situated on the beautiful Penticton lakefront, Socialē Enoteca is perfect for those who love socializing over fine wine and gorgeous Italian food, all while embracing a chic, modern ambience. Dishes are made using quality, local ingredients and each day, the menu features a different signature pasta special, as chosen by the chef. This is also the on-site restaurant for Kettle Valley Beach Resort, a perfect spot to stay in Penticton.

Where: 950 Lakeshore Drive W, Penticton

This family-style diner, located in the Hotel Penticton, is a local favourite — and it’s not hard to see why. It has won several awards for its lavish breakfast menu, which includes classics like waffles topped with seasonal fruit and eggs benedict. After breakfast, take some time to soak in the Okanagan views, with a walk on the Okanagan Lake promenade.

Where: 950 Westminster Avenue W, Penticton

If healthy food is your jam, you’re going to want to try Gratify — a cafe downtown known for its nutritious yet delicious eats. Here, you’ll find tasty treats that everyone can enjoy, with gluten-free, dairy-free, and plant-based products made fresh every day. While you’re in downtown Penticton, you can easily stop into the local shops and galleries after lunch, or pop into Hoodoo Adventures for some bouldering in their indoor climbing gym.

Where: 544 Main Street, Penticton

Built within a historic and revitalized movie theatre at the heart of downtown Penticton, TIME Winery is the perfect experience for foodies and wine lovers. Discover a sleek tasting bar where you can sample some beautifully crafted wines and locally curated cuisine. This winery is an easy stop for cyclists, located right on the city’s Lake-to-Lake Bike Route.

Where: 361 Martin Street, Penticton

Tempted to try these stunning food and drink spots for yourself? Click here to plan your visit to Penticton.