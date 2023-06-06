To boost tourism and reduce caseloads, Canada has just added 13 countries to its list of places that won’t require a visa to visit Canada.

During a press conference on Tuesday, June 6, Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees, and citizenship, announced that travellers from 13 countries can now apply for the electronic travel authorization (eTA) program. The eTA is a digital travel document for travellers from visa-exempt countries.

However, those interested in applying must meet several criteria.

An applicant must be a “known traveller” or someone who has held a Canadian visa in the last ten years or must have a valid US non-immigrant visa when travelling to Canada.

The eTA is also only valid for those travelling to Canada by air. The application will cost $7; most applications are approved in minutes.

Those who aren’t eligible for the program will need a visitor visa.

The 13 countries to join Canada’s visa-free program include:

Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Costa Rica

Morocco

Panama

Philippines

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

“This exciting development means that more individuals from around the world can now embark on unforgettable adventures, explore our diverse landscapes, reunite with family and friends, and immerse themselves in our vibrant culture without the hurdle of visa requirements,” said Fraser.

He added that the decision would “strengthen global bonds with these 13 countries.” It aims to make travel more convenient and boost travel and tourism in Canada.

Canada expects to welcome 200,000 visitors from these 13 countries, bringing a tourism revenue of $160 million over 10 years.

Click here to apply for an eTA or check if you’re eligible.