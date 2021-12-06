This province was named one of the top places to visit in 2022

An unexpected and less-than-exotic destination in Canada has been named one of the world’s top places to visit next year.

According to Condé Nast Traveler’s list of “The 22 Best Places to Go in 2022,” Alberta is among the exciting spots that jet-setters should be hitting up in the new year.

The list was put together based on some of Condé Nast’s editors’ favourite reasons to travel, from exhilarating food and drink scenes and historic sites to explore, to new places to soak in the great outdoors.

The publication noted that, as the world begins to reopen again since the onset of the pandemic, the experiences that we want from travel have shifted.

“As we look ahead to what 2022 has in store, it’s clear that our travel priorities have changed,” says Condé Nast. “We’re no longer checking destinations off a list; instead we’re being purposeful about why we choose to take a trip, and thoughtful about how our actions impact local communities while we’re there.”

While Alberta has always been a popular vacation spot due to its majestic Rocky Mountains, sparkling turquoise lakes, and the annual Calgary Stampede, Condé Nast adds that there’s a new draw for international travellers: a spotlight on the region’s Indigenous heritage.

Experiences such as Fort Edmonton Park and Métis Crossing provide visitors with immersive exhibits where they can learn about the area’s First Nations and Métis culture. Additionally, the annual Dark Sky Festival in Jasper National Park is including more Indigenous voices in its programming, such as drone light shows narrated by First Nations leaders.

And the already-popular Banff National Park has added a number of new activities as well, including the 360° Dome, a private outdoor dining venue at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs hotel, and Nightrise, a multi-sensory experience at the Banff Gondola highlighting the historical significance of the Stoney Nakoda Nation. Nightrise is on now through March 2022.

Alberta was the only Canada-specific destination to make the list; however, three spots from our southern neighbour joined the ranks, with Birmingham, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina, and the entire state of West Virginia showing up on Condé Nast’s roster.

The Great Lakes, comprised of Lake Huron, Lake Eerie, Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, and Lake Ontario and bordering Canada and the United States’ Upper Midwest, made an appearance on the list as well.

European destinations made up the majority of the rankings; however, spots in Asia, South America, and Africa were mentioned too.

The full list of the best places to visit in 2022 includes the following:

Birmingham, Alabama

Serbia

Trøndelag County, Norway

Alberta, Canada

Balearic Islands, Spain

Charleston, South Carolina

Istanbul

London

Querétaro, Mexico

Rapa Nui, Chile

Cape Verde

The Great Lakes

Kyushu, Japan

Uzbekistan

Gabon

Sicily, Italy

Singapore

Honduras

Malta

Panama

Sumba, Indonesia

West Virgina

Will you be adding any of these destinations to your 2022 bucket list?