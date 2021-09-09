Virgin Atlantic adding comfy lounge-style booths onto new planes

You’re already over 30,000 feet in the air, why not make it as comfortable as possible?

In September, Virgin Atlantic announced “The Booth,” the airline’s latest innovation for upper-class passengers.

The Booth will consist of two 27″ touch screen monitors and aspires to create a comfortable and cozy two-seater lounge-style booth separated by a single leaf table.

The styling and finishes — which include luxurious leather seats and almond gold highlights — will be installed across the airline’s new mainline A350 fleet.

The Booth will be available exclusively to customers travelling to sunny leisure destinations on-board the A350, starting in December 2021.

The content on The Booth’s two monitors will be continuously updated, tailoring the route and time of day, meaning that the look and feel of The Booth will evolve throughout the flight.

Introducing The Booth, our brand new Upper Class social space, coming to our A350 leisure fleet from December 😍 — virginatlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 2, 2021

Flyers travelling between Heathrow in the UK and Orlando, Florida, will be the first to experience the newest aircraft (and The Booth), with the first flight currently scheduled for December 2021.

Other leisure destinations, including Barbados, will receive the new aircraft later in 2022.

Virgin’s new aircraft offers 397 seats in total: 16 upper-class suites, 56 premium seats, and 325 in economy. Alongside The Booth, the A350 features the airline’s latest upper-class suite design, which includes all window-facing seats with a 44” pitch and fully flat 82” bed. Every cabin has the largest entertainment screens available on any Virgin Atlantic aircraft.

“We’re famous for our on-board social spaces and the introduction of The Booth elevates the customer proposition for our leisure travellers to new heights. We love creating brilliantly different experiences, which is why we’re always evolving our ideas to offer something different and exciting in the air and on the ground,” says Corneel Koster, Virgin’s Chief Customer and Operations Officer. “I’m delighted that we’ve curated The Booth specifically for our customers jetting off on holiday to our sunny destinations, such as Orlando, offering a truly stylish start to their trips.”

The Airbus A350s will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines and are designed to be 30% more fuel and carbon-efficient than the Boeing 747s.

Talk about comfort, huh?