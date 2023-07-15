Editor’s note: The following story contains details of domestic violence that some readers may find disturbing.

Keir Johnston found internet fame in 2015 after his mother-in-law wore a dress that would spark a viral debate. Now, he has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife.

Johnston, who’s from the Isle of Colonsay in Scotland, was allegedly controlling and abusive towards his wife, according to The Guardian. The 38-year-old appeared in court on Monday and has denied all the charges against him.

He’s being accused of repeatedly assaulting his wife and faces multiple charges for allegedly pushing his wife against a wall, strangling her, and threatening to kill her while waving a knife. He’s also alleged to have hit her through an open car window. In one incident, after refusing to leave with him, he allegedly dragged his wife from a pub in a headlock.

The incidents were believed to have occurred between April 2019 to March 2022, but Johnston is said to have abused his wife for 11 years, allegedly isolating her from friends and tracking her movements and finances.

The Roman Originals dress became so popular that Johnston made numerous TV appearances, including one on The Ellen Show alongside his wife, friend, and mother-in-law who showed up wearing the hotly debated dress that appeared white and gold to some when it was in fact blue and black.

Several celebrities joined the discussion with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, and Katy Perry sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

The conversation around the dress even prompted the Salvation Army to feature the dress in a 2015 campaign to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Why is it so hard to see blue and black?” reads the caption.

@salvationarmy aired a domestic violence AD in response to the dress how terribly sad this was so close to home in the end. At the time we wanted to bring awareness to tragic and serious issues who could have known the origin story would land even closer to the harrowing reality pic.twitter.com/XN8KAUqfjG — caitlyn goldring (@goldilocks_8) July 15, 2023

His trial will begin in 2024.

