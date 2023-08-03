Former CBC Vancouver staffer charged with sexual assault involving minor

A man who used to work for CBC in Vancouver has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Vancouver police say Vincent Papequash was arrested on July 29 in East Vancouver in connection with alleged offences that occurred that same day.

Sexual interference is a charge that accuses a person of touching any part of the body of a person under 16 for a sexual purpose, according to Canada’s Criminal Code.

Police wouldn’t give any more details about the alleged offences, only saying the investigation is ongoing and the case is before the courts. Papequash is 30 years old.

Chuck Thompson, chief of staff and head of public affairs at Canada’s public broadcaster, confirmed to Daily Hive that Papequash was an associate producer working out of the Vancouver newsroom. He’s no longer a CBC employee.

None of the allegations against Papequash have been proven in court. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 13.