Vigilantes try to break through wildfire evacuation blockade in BC

Police in BC’s Shuswap region say a large group of people tried to break through an RCMP checkpoint to gain access to an area under a wildfire evacuation order Wednesday evening.

Mounties in Chase, BC, received reports about the group mustering with food and supplies headed for an area in the north Shuswap.

“It appeared that the intentions of those involved were to overwhelm the police roadblock and gain access into the area,” police said in a news release.

The group challenged officers stationed at the roadblock, but the situation was resolved without any injuries or arrests.

“While we understand and sympathize with the residents of the North Shuswap, there is a process in place through the local Emergency Operations Centre that needs to be followed to ensure the safety of everyone,” Cpl. James Grandy said.

The effort to break through the police blockade was apparently organized by a group calling itself Convoy of Truth and Freedom. According to a poster advertising the convoy, its wish was to dismantle the blockade and open Highway 1 between Sorrento and Blind Bay.

This evening, the Convoy of Truth & Freedom plans to disrupt wildfire evacuated-areas and dismantle the blockade closing Hwy 1 in the Shuswap. Very normal, very cool.#BCWildfires #Shuswap #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/UxYr5BwlAw — Community Over Convoys (@COCVancouver) August 24, 2023

In a since-deleted social media post, the BC Wildfire Service shared its concerns about the organized effort to dismantle the checkpoint — saying it impacts firefighting work and makes the environment unsafe for personnel.

The major fire burning in the area is named Bush Creek East. It’s currently estimated to be 41 square kilometres in size. It’s burning on both sides of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap lakes, and south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento.