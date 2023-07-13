NewsWeatherCanadaCanada

Wild videos show tornadoes ripping through Ontario amid widespread storm warnings

Jul 13 2023, 8:24 pm
@VanessaDiri/Twitter

Residents of parts of Ontario are being instructed to stay inside and head to the lowest point in their homes as tornado warnings for communities across the province continue to pile up Thursday afternoon, with at least one active tornado already confirmed.

Shortly before 1 pm, warnings had been issued for multiple places in the Ottawa region, including Ottawa North, Ottawa South, Kanata, and Orleans, with meteorologists calling it “a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

Though The Weather Network had warned the public of overnight thunderstorms that could potentially bring heavy rains, intense lightning, hail, and yes, even tornadoes to southern Ontario last night, citizens were still shocked to see how severe things became, and how quickly they escalated.

A tornado watch for the east of the province and portions of Quebec was upgraded to a warning as conditions worsened today, thanks to a highly turbulent and convective storm system.

Roads in and around Toronto were messy and slippery amid torrential downpours early Thursday morning, but things appear to have brightened up in the city as the day has worn on — which is certainly not the case further eastward.

Alarming footage of a tornado touching down in Barrhaven, Ontario — a 25-minute drive south of Ottawa and just over four hours from Toronto — has been popping up on social media, showing terrifyingly powerful winds whipping up shingles and various materials.

A rotating cloud was seen ripping around residential streets in the area under darkened skies as police, firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Locals say that authorities have been knocking on doors on some of the hardest-hit streets to check in and provide assistance, and also to shut down gas and hydro to prevent further issues.

Around 100 homes have apparently already sustained physical damage and one injury has been reported thus far.

Severe thunderstorms bringing high levels of precipitation and strong winds are expected to keep raging across the Ottawa Valley.

Those in areas with active tornado warnings can anticipate winds up to 100 km/h, and should stay away from mobile shelters, windows, and doors, and worst case, cover themselves with a mattress or sleeping bag in their basement, if possible.

Everyone should also keep up to date on the latest news from credible weather agencies, as warnings have been repeatedly issued, ended, and re-issued in the last few hours.

Toronto is currently an overcast and muggy 23°C that feels more like 26°C, with skies gradually clearing with times of clouds and sun, and no alerts in effect.

