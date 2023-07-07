"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix to join "Dancing with the Stars" cast

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is dancing away from the drama, as she’s been announced as the first contestant to compete in season 32 of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

DWTS host judge Derek Hough announced the news on Good Morning America on Friday.

“This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad for Madix,” said Hough in the announcement. The reality star on screen then joined him.

“That’s right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dancefloor,” added Hough.

There's just something about her!#PumpRules star Ariana Madix is heading to @officialdwts this fall and we can't wait to see her moves on the dance floor! #DWTShttps://t.co/ecgELRW4LC pic.twitter.com/l8CNyid9eY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 7, 2023

The drama Hough was referring to is one of the biggest scandals to rock Vanderpump Rules.

The 10th season of the show, which aired in April, focused on Madix and her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, who ended their nine-year relationship.

It was revealed that Sandoval cheated on Madix with their fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

What followed was a lot of messy reality TV and a dramatic three-part reunion, where Madix had the chance to confront Sandoval and Leviss for their betrayal.

The scandal was dubbed “Scandoval” by fans of the show.

After the fallout, Madix quickly gained support from fans, and now it seems like she’s ready to bring her best moves to the dance floor.

In another skit on social media, Hough jokingly orders sandwiches from Madix (who is set to open her sandwich shop this summer) and proceeds to ask her if she’d like to join on as a DWTS cast member.

The pair then do a quick little dance, giving us a taste of what’s to come.

From bartender to the ballroom, Ariana Madix is headed to #DWTS this fall! 💃 We're so Vanderpumped up for this season, coming soon to @ABCNetwork and @DisneyPlus 🤩 Stream next day on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ocsN5AqWmK — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) July 7, 2023

Madix was the first contestant announced for season 32 of the popular show.

Season 32 of DWTS will air this fall on ABC and can be streamed on Disney+.