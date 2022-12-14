This Canadian city was just named a top destination for Christmas lights

There’s nothing like a Canadian Christmas.

With snow blanketing the streets, Christmas Markets bustling with holiday festivities, and cities lit up with Christmas lights, the vibes are just immaculate.

While the country is known for showing up and showing out during the holiday season, only one Canadian city takes the cake for ranking in the top 10 most popular Christmas light destinations in all of North America.

According to a study conducted by hotel chain Premier Inn, Vancouver came in at number seven.

Analyzing Google search data and Instagram hashtags for “#[city]christmaslights,” Premier Inn created a Christmas Lights Index Score that revealed the most visited cities for dazzling light displays around the world.

Vancouver amasses nearly 40,000 Instagram hashtags and Google searches for Christmas lights, the study found. It trails behind Houston which took the top spot, followed by Dallas and San Antonio.

It’s not surprising that the West Coast city made the top 10 with popular Christmas light attractions like Canyon Lights at the Capilano Suspension Bridge, and the VanDusen Festival of Lights.

Two other Canadian cities were able to crack the top 20. Calgary got 16th place and Toronto came in last in the 20th spot.

Here’s the full list of the 15 most popular Christmas light hotspots in North America.