Rainbows are brightening up Vancouver's post-tornado skies (PHOTOS)

You know what they say, after the tornado comes the rainbow. That’s what they say, right?
In the afternoon on Sunday, November 7, Vancouverites were blessed with rainbows in the city as the sun peaked out after raining most of the day.
The colourful additions to the skyline were welcome after a rocky weekend of weather that included the city’s first tornado watch in recent memory.
Take a look at the rainbows Vancouverites saw after heavy rain and whipping winds hampered the city:
Rainbow back today over Lions Gate Bridge, post-tornado weather#bc #vancouver #westend #rainbow #globalbc #cbcnewsbc #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/ZNzGIw5d9U
— Anna Bell 🇳🇴🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@anneswriting) November 7, 2021
Rainbow blessed in Vancouver🌈 Maybe it’s a sign @WhitecapsFC pic.twitter.com/hBPZskPzyp
— Amelia (@mmmelia) November 7, 2021
Chasing rainbows after a soggy soccer day! #rainbows #vancouver pic.twitter.com/z56JcYyody
— Drew & Amanda (@DrewMandaStyle) November 7, 2021
It’s happening again! Vancouver 🌈 rainbow! pic.twitter.com/fpFmQztqiY
— Liz Eccleston (@LizEccleston) November 7, 2021
Just another rainbow in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/JntXkhxPpA
— Jas (@YogaJas) November 7, 2021
For the double #vancouver #rainbow pic.twitter.com/jQo7IEfPvU
— susannab (@susanna_brook) November 7, 2021
I got my Vancouver Rainbow! Happening now! @t2van pic.twitter.com/MAe7uBenBO
— Dr. Yvette Lu (@yvettelu) November 7, 2021
Vancouver rainbow trying valiantly to follow up from two days ago. pic.twitter.com/WaRXk6itwC
— Andrew Fleming (@flematic) November 7, 2021
Sunday afternoon rainbow with another faint one above it! #SundayFunday #rainbow #Sunday #bcstorm #Vancouver #November #crazyweather #WestCoast #mothernature #StormHour #ShareYourWeather #DoubleRainbow pic.twitter.com/ZaINYJFeTO
— Michelle Valancius (@howyougo) November 7, 2021
