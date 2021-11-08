Rainbows are brightening up Vancouver's post-tornado skies (PHOTOS)

You know what they say, after the tornado comes the rainbow. That’s what they say, right?

In the afternoon on Sunday, November 7, Vancouverites were blessed with rainbows in the city as the sun peaked out after raining most of the day.

The colourful additions to the skyline were welcome after a rocky weekend of weather that included the city’s first tornado watch in recent memory.

Take a look at the rainbows Vancouverites saw after heavy rain and whipping winds hampered the city:

Just another rainbow in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/JntXkhxPpA — Jas (@YogaJas) November 7, 2021