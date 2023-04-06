Vancouver radio host loses job, embarks on wild Canadian road trip to Halifax (PHOTOS)

Jeremy Baker on his way to Halifax. (@Jeremy_Baker/Twitter)

A Vancouver radio host lost his job and wound up travelling to Halifax, and so far, the highlights include both the journey AND the destination.

Jeremy Baker has hosted at stations like The Zone in Victoria, CFOX in Vancouver, and most recently, The Peak 102.7, also in Vancouver.

Baker spoke to Daily Hive about his journey and what he has learned about Canada in his travels.

Before deciding to embark on the journey to Canada’s East Coast, Baker said he tried to see what opportunities were available in Vancouver.

“I kicked the tires around Vancouver for a broadcasting gig, but there wasn’t anything too exciting or stable at the time for me,” he said.

Before the trip, Baker says he was “sitting around” in Coquitlam, BC, while being a stay-at-home dad. Then, he got a random text from a number he didn’t recognize that asked if he’d consider moving to Halifax. He said no initially, but the opportunity seemed too good to pass up.

On his way to one of the most Eastern points in Canada that one can drive to before cruising into the water, Baker learned a lot about this country and the US. He also tweeted that the trip to Halifax solidified a dream for him.

When I moved to Victoria in April of 2003, it was my dream to broadcast in every Navy port town in Canada. Today I achieved my goal when I cracked the mic in the other one. — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) April 4, 2023

Following his travels, Baker reflected, “Every town in the US has a Subway, McDonalds, and then another Subway and every small town in Canada has a Subway, McDonalds, but then an A&W and/or Tims.”



He also said that his drive out east was “wild.”

“Turns out spring is only a concept in Southwest BC,” Baker said.

“Rest of Canada and [the] northern US is very much still hanging on to winter.”

He shared some of his insights on specific parts of Canada with Daily Hive.

Salutations from Drummondville, ville en pleine croissance! I should make it to Halifax tonight at some weird time. pic.twitter.com/p6QzpW0jNf — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) March 30, 2023

“Ottawa was very clean and lovely. Montreal is obviously a neat, world-class giant vibrant city. Quebec, in general, is a special place. And New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are like a postcard. Beautiful and 100% as advertised.”

Salute from our nation’s capital. Ottawa is pretty nice, you guys should check out the IKEA, it’s ginormous! pic.twitter.com/aabRJeKD2M — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) March 30, 2023

He also had some poutine, because when in Rome.

Baker added that it was a smooth trip, aside from getting lost in New Brunswick.

“I was a little too trusting with Google Maps. They wanted to take me off the freeway and onto some rural industrial unmaintained road to ‘save a few minutes,” Baker recalled.

“I regret that.”

What about Halifax?

“I was skeptical, but it turns out the 10,000 people who told me Halifax is fun were right. Town goes hard in the best ways.”

In Halifax, Baker is filling in for someone on medical leave at Surge 105, an active rock station.

That was a fun first week at @surge105 with @AM_y_FM! Thank you for being nice to me, Halifax. pic.twitter.com/GTqueI8Iqy — Jeremy Baker (@Jeremy_Baker) April 6, 2023

While he made the trip alone, his family will thankfully join him this summer.

“These next three months have been and will be challenging, especially for my partner and oldest, who will be holding down the home.”

Baker’s story proves that sometimes when life gives you lemons, you must head to Halifax.