"We have laws!": Canadians react after cops put brakes on cocaine store on wheels

A controversial Canadian drug store that opened and closed in Vancouver has led to divisive reactions online.

Jerry Martin’s new The Drugs Store began selling illegal drugs from a mobile store on Wednesday night in the East Hastings area of the city.

The very next day, Vancouver police announced that he was arrested.

Calling it a harm-reduction initiative, the store offered cocaine, MDMA, opioids, and other drugs to paying customers. Martin said the drugs were tested fentanyl-free.

Many suggested that the business shouldn’t have been allowed to operate, with politicians and members of the public asking for the store to be shut down.

The story calls it "not-quite-legal harm-reduction" but the reality is, that trafficking cocaine, MDMA, & Opioids is illegal in BC.

Others applauded Martin for his work in advocating for safe drugs.

We need more of these and no criminal enforcement. How many more deaths caused by prohibition will it take to stop killing people in the name of failed policies?

What becomes of the Vancouver drug store remains to be seen, but Martin said he would launch a charter fight if arrested.

Vocal advocates and opponents

The initial news of the opening sparked a tense debate on social media, with many calling Martin out for his illegal activities, while others suggested he was filling a gap for safe supply in Vancouver.

Even following the news of Martin’s arrest, many were still split on the move.

“Have you thought about doing something productive instead?” said someone in response to Vancouver police’s tweet about the arrest.



Another user said, “Heaven forbid – getting untainted non-poisonous drugs.”

Awww c'mon

Someone else was surprised by the fact that people were supporting Martin’s quest.

Good. I can't believe there are people who actually support him. He's nothing but a drug dealer, trying to find a loophole to make bank, at the expense of the community. We have laws!

Aaron Gunn is a documentary filmmaker who made the film Vancouver is Dying, and his tweet, which seemed to be in condemnation of the store opening, received a ton of reaction and nearly 800,000 views.

Welcome to Vancouver. The only city in North America currently serving cocaine, crack, heroin and crystal meth, in broad daylight, with no consequences from the city or police.

Many responded to his tweet suggesting the business venture was a good thing.

This is cool as shit and anyone who doesn't think so is a giant nerd

Love this!

Following Daily Hive’s coverage of the unique business venture, media publications around North America, including Vice News, covered the store opening news.

The Vancouver drug-store-on-wheels was attached to the back of a covered truck and was not a licensed business. However, while this tactic is not entirely uncommon for people to become “entrepreneurs” in the city, being so public and openly selling sure is.

It’s a small black structure, reminiscent of a tiny home, where staff are separated from customers by a glass partition.

“Basically, we’re going to provide safe, tested drugs that will reduce overdoses for sure,” he told Daily Hive in January.

While BC decriminalized the possession of small amounts of some substances, selling and buying remain illegal.

With files from Megan Devlin and Claire Fenton