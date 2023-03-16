Thrifter calls out Value Village for selling open perfume for $300 (VIDEO)

We love to shop at thrift stores like Value Village to refresh our wardrobes on a budget. But one shopper spotted an item for sale that didn’t sit well with them – an open box of perfume for sale for $300.

Ashlee Abella thrifts and makes social media content for TikTok and YouTube full-time in Winnipeg.

In the past, she’s flipped thrifted designer handbags and even Polly Pocket toys for hundreds of dollars.

And in all her experience thrifting, she knows when items are being well priced and isn’t afraid to call out nonsense when she sees it.

On a recent trip to Value Village, she spotted an opened box of Creed perfume listed at $299.

The House of Creed is a luxury perfume house, and according to its website, fragrances can retail for between $230 and $600. In the video, the box appears to be open, but it’s unclear if the item has been used or not.

