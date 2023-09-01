NewsShoppingCanada

"Real greedy": Value Village called out for jacking up price of Dollarama item

Sep 1 2023, 2:22 pm
"Real greedy": Value Village called out for jacking up price of Dollarama item
Mostofa Mohiuddin/Shutterstock | @nerdydiabetic/Twitter

You expect to find the best deals on secondhand items when thrifting at a Value Village.

One Canadian shopper’s experience shows that, in reality, that doesn’t always happen. They called out the thrift store giant for jacking up the price of a product from Dollarama.

X (formerly Twitter) user @nerdydiabetic posted a photo of a $4 foam roller from Dollarama selling for about 50 cents more at Value Village.

Hey #valuevillage we gotta talk, selling a $4 Dollarama item for $4.49,” they shared.

Many replied to the post, calling it “bogus” and “greedy.”

One person pointed out that prices at Value Village might be negotiable in such instances.

This isn’t the first time the secondhand store has been called out for its questionable pricing.

In May, the retailer was slammed for selling used perfume for $90.

Earlier this year, shoppers also criticized the store for selling used shoes for $60.

Daily Hive has contacted Value Village for clarification on how prices are determined.

