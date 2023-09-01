"Real greedy": Value Village called out for jacking up price of Dollarama item

You expect to find the best deals on secondhand items when thrifting at a Value Village.

One Canadian shopper’s experience shows that, in reality, that doesn’t always happen. They called out the thrift store giant for jacking up the price of a product from Dollarama.

X (formerly Twitter) user @nerdydiabetic posted a photo of a $4 foam roller from Dollarama selling for about 50 cents more at Value Village.

“Hey #valuevillage we gotta talk, selling a $4 Dollarama item for $4.49,” they shared.

Hey #valuevillage we gotta talk, selling a $4 Dollarama item for $4.49 pic.twitter.com/99J60u52SL — NerdyByNature (@nerdydiabetic) August 26, 2023

Many replied to the post, calling it “bogus” and “greedy.”

that company is trash now ngl used to love it but they got real greedy they supposed to be helping people not gouging like the rest — ECJ RAPS (@ecj_raps) August 31, 2023

Also, stop shopping at Value Village. A large for-profit American corporation that gets most of its inventory from donations, but actually only returns a small percentage of its revenues to charities. Shop Goodwill, or any number of other second hand stores. — not the guy (@bruisedpumpkin) August 26, 2023

One person pointed out that prices at Value Village might be negotiable in such instances.

They’ll adjust the price if you point it out to them. Nothing at Value Village is non-negotiable. Still, whoever did the pricing should’ve realized that was too much. — Anastasia Beaverhausen (@djgirl40) August 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time the secondhand store has been called out for its questionable pricing.

In May, the retailer was slammed for selling used perfume for $90.

Earlier this year, shoppers also criticized the store for selling used shoes for $60.

Daily Hive has contacted Value Village for clarification on how prices are determined.