The ultimate gift guide for the Valentine in your life this year (PHOTO)

As lovely as Valentine’s Day can be, all kinds of unspoken rules can make this holiday tricky to navigate. On top of that, there are expectations when it comes to gift-giving that can be overwhelming when you’re supposed to be enjoying your Valentine’s company.

If you’re stuck on what to buy your significant other this year, the list below should inspire you with some options at multiple price points!

Melanie Auld Jewelry is a Canadian staple for stylish and dainty jewellery. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, their most recent collection features lots of demure hearts, including adorable huggies and studs. However, their diamond letter studs are right on trend and perfect if your Valentine has multiple ear piercings. You can pick out a letter for each of your initials or even just a timeless X and O. These personal earrings also come in sterling silver or gold vermeil to suit various budgets.

This tried and true Canadian brand is a safe bet when shopping for both him and her due to their timeless designs and diverse price points. If you’re slowly integrating jewellery into your guy’s wardrobe, consider something simple like this box chain necklace that comes in a variety of metals. Another classic piece for him is the square cigar band ring, a truly timeless ring that is easy to wear ($148). If you know your significant other isn’t keen on any jewellery at all, consider this watch case, which can be engraved. It’s ideal for keeping on a nightstand to avoid losing various trinkets and a chic and practical item to take travelling ($98).

It’s sometimes shocking how much fancy underwear can cost! Luckily, LIVØM’s lingerie collection is super trendy yet still affordable — they even offer 50% off the second piece of lingerie so you can buy your Valentine a complete set. For something comfy yet edgy, choose the bamboo triangle bralette and matching hipster. This brand also has classic and romantic lingerie sets, such as the retro lace thong and triangle lace bra.

This handy item is sure to be a hit with your significant other who frequents the gym or the great outdoors ($89.99). With an industrial-strength airlock mount, this device stays exactly where you want it. Just stick it to any smooth, non-porous surface and enjoy the benefits of muscle rolling without lying on the ground. No pricey devices or foam rollers are needed!

These super cool North Face slippers are as toasty as they are trendy ($109.99). With 550-fill-power down insulation and an indoor/outdoor sole, your Valentine can wear these whether they’re at the cabin, at a campsite, or just lounging around the living room. These slippers are unisex but run on the larger side, so choose your size with that in mind!

When shopping at Mejuri for her, first figure out whether she’s partial to gold or silver — this isn’t the time to “shake it up!” However, if you’re lost when picking a metal, opt for these edgy mixed convertible link earrings ($148). These earrings have silver and gold detailing, and the bottom link can be taken off, creating a totally new look. Picking a piece featuring pearls is a traditionally elegant choice, and Mejuri has loads of selection for this route as well. For something truly romantic, timeless and sentimental, the heart pavé diamond necklace is guaranteed to impress ($900).

There is truly a reason why Aesop’s popularity hasn’t dwindled over the years: their products are just divine. However, proceed with caution, as once you start buying their luxurious products, it’s nearly impossible to go back to any other. Their Congruous gift kit includes some of their most popular items at a decent price point for a Valentine’s gift ($143). If your partner knows Aesop, they are sure to appreciate this gift. But if not, you can gift this to them with confidence, knowing you are about to convert their whole routine for the better.

These pillowcases are truly a game changer for both him and her ($119). If pink intimidates you, don’t worry, there are endless colour options available for this product. For those who always have immaculately styled hair or are prone to frizz, these silk pillowcases maintain your hairstyle’s longevity and don’t rough it up while sleeping. Secondly, if you or your partner have sensitive or acne-prone skin, these pillowcases can help. The silk is softer on the skin than traditional cotton, which can tug on the face; it also attracts fewer germs and can lead to breakouts. They also have scrunchies and eye masks made of the same luxurious material.

There is nothing wrong with giving candles as a gift, especially if you know your Valentine burns them frequently. However, LOHN is a Canadian, women-owned company that has elevated gifting candles with its candle club subscription. With three-, six-, and 12-month options, this gift will keep on giving throughout the year. Every product is handmade by a small team located just outside of Toronto. If your significant other is concerned about the chemicals and harmful fumes that can sometimes be in candles, not to worry. LOHN products are vegan, phthalate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Whether your Valentine is an accomplished chef or could use some lessons in the kitchen, this adorable heart-shaped Dutch Oven is sure to inspire some delicious meals ($219). Even if this beautiful piece of cookware doesn’t see a lot of action in the stove, it will be a perfect accent piece to any tablescape. The chip-resistant exterior enamel ensures that this conversation piece will stand the test of time, even for those who are still mastering the culinary arts. For anyone who loves to cook, there is no more thoughtful gift than a stunning Le Creuset piece. Depending on the interior you are shopping for, this item comes in a lovely cerise or more subtle shell pink colour.

If you aren’t sure of your Valentine’s exact size, these classic Hanky Panky thongs are one size only — you just have to choose between high or low rise ($85). Normally, “one size fits all” is a nightmare; however, Hanky Panky’s extremely comfortable and stretchy fabric makes them fit an array of body types. They have been a popular lingerie choice for years and are known for being super cute while disappearing under clothes. This Valentine’s themed set would be perfect to pair with other little luxuries, like these beautiful pink champagne truffles ($21).