Vaccine mandate coming for emergency dispatchers around BC

E-Comm is introducing a vaccine mandate for all of its employees — including emergency dispatchers around BC.

In a statement to Daily Hive, E-Comm says, “COVID is putting pressure on our staffing levels and adding additional strain on our already understaffed and underfunded workforce. The priority at this time is to protect our people and to protect the essential services we provide to British Columbians.”

As of February 28, employees and visitors will need to be vaccinated or regularly submit negative rapid testing results.

It comes as E-Comm says it has been seeing an increase in the number of employees testing positive for the virus.

“Throughout the pandemic, our organization has followed the advice of Public Health when making decisions to help protect our staff and ensure continuity of the critical services we provide. Moving to a mandatory vaccination policy is in alignment with current Public Health guidance and follows policies in place at our partner agencies and the municipalities that we serve,” reads the statement.

E-Comm is the first point of contact for 911 callers and handles over 2 million emergency calls a year around BC.

Daily Hive has reached out to the union representing E-Comm workers.