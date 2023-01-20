Ever feel like vacation days pass way, way too quickly? We’re about to let you in on a little secret that might help you maximize your 2023 time off.

An analysis carried out by IT staffing firm Frank Recruitment Group shows that a maximum amount of time off work this year is “guaranteed” if you leave for your trip keeping certain bank holidays in perspective.

“Canadian workers can more than double their annual leave this year,” a representative from the firm told Daily Hive in an email. “In 2023, bank holidays create numerous opportunities for Canadians to trade four days of annual vacation for a nine-day break – depending on which province they are living in.”

You can start planning as early as right now. Here’s what you can do, month by month.

February

Monday, February 20, is Louis Riel Day — a bank holiday in Alberta, BC, Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick, PEI, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia.

If you live in any of these provinces, book off the rest of that week, you’re only technically taking off four days (Tuesday, February 21 to Friday, February 24).

But truly, you could get nine whole days to vacation — 10, if you leave for your trip on Friday, February 17.

March

Those based in Newfoundland and Labrador can maximize their vacation if they request off the days running up to St. Patty’s Day on March 17. It’s a Friday.

April

Good Friday is on April 7 this year, and it’s a federal holiday across the nation. Friday, April 7) creates an opportunity that all of Canada can take advantage of.

“For federal employees and those in federally regulated industries, Easter Monday (Monday, April 10) means the four days even become 10,” Frank Recruitment Group advises. “If they are especially eager for an escape, the day could stretch to 16 consecutive days work-free if they also book the days that follow Easter Monday.”

Newfoundland and Labrador residents can use the same trick to enjoy an extended end to the month for Saint George’s Day on Monday, April 23.

May

You might be interested in this one if you live in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, NWT, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, or Yukon. Monday, May 22, is a bank holiday. Book the rest of the week off early and enjoy an extended vacay.

June

National Indigenous Peoples Day is on Wednesday, June 21. If you’re in the NWT or Yukon, you might get away with a nine-day vacation if you book off the Monday and Tuesday before National Indigenous Peoples Day and the Thursday and Friday after it.

Workers in Quebec and NL can use the aforementioned hack for the holiday on Monday, June 24, for Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

July

All Canadians can strategically plan some time off in the sun, as Canada Day falls on Monday, July 13 this year. By now, you should already know to extend your vacation if a holiday falls on Monday or Friday.

Those in Nunavut could have an extra relaxing July. It’s Nunavut Day on Sunday, July 9, for which there’s a holiday on Monday, July 10. Book the rest of the week off and plan ahead.

August

NL workers have Regatta Day on Wednesday, August 2, which allows for a more flexible set of options. If you live in NL, you could take the Monday and Tuesday leading up to Regatta Day, or the Thursday and Friday off.

Monday, August 7, is a holiday for federal employees or people working in federally regulated industries in certain provinces as well: British Columbia, New Brunswick Day, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Saskatchewan.

Book off Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday after August 7 and get nine days to max and relax. If you’re in Yukon, you could try the same thing on Discovery Day — Monday, August 21.

September

This year is a gift that keeps on giving, isn’t it? Labour Day, a national holiday, falls on Monday, September 4, and if you play it smart, you could get nine days off without spending all of your PTO.

October

Federal employees and those employed in federally regulated industries across PEI can maximize their time off by carefully planning a vacation around October 2, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, BC, Manitoba, NWT, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, you could do the same on Monday, October 9, for Thanksgiving.

November

Here we are with another Monday off for Remembrance Day on November 13.

This holiday applies to federal employees and federally regulated industries, Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, NL, NWT, Nunavut, PEI, Saskatchewan, and Yukon. Make good use of it!

December

Christmas is on a Monday this year, bringing with it the gift of extended days off.

“If employees book off the remainder of the week, they only use four days of vacation for a 10-day break since New Year (Monday, January 1) is the following Monday,” Frank Recruitment Group advises.

Federal employees and workers across Ontario and NL will also get Boxing Day off on Tuesday, December 26, ending the year on a pretty sweet note with an extra day off.

Are you ready for the rest of this year? It’s looking like a promising one!