Beachy vacation spots you won’t believe are in Canada (PHOTOS)

Want to vacation in a tropical paradise this summer without leaving Canada? It’s totally possible!

The True North isn’t all snow and rock; Canadians can enjoy tropical vibes domestically.

You can sunbathe on a sandy beach or dip in crisp azure waters without fussing around with a passport or expensive international flights.

Tobermory, Ontario looks like this and I’ve been spending money on airfare to Spain why? pic.twitter.com/MkVEJcwkN6 — Sarah Bartnicka (@sarahbartnicka) April 3, 2023

Here is your guide to getting a taste of the tropics at home:

The Indian Head Cove

The Bruce Peninsula National Park, Ontario

Bruce Peninsula National Park is a vacation station right here in Canada. Explore The Grotto, a cave with a natural pool, or lounge on the rocky inlet of Indian Head Cove.

San Josef Beach

Cape Scott, Vancouver Island, BC

San Josef Beach is a coastal wilderness with no cell coverage so that you can escape the outside world’s demands. A 45-minute hike along a well-maintained trail can access the beach. Once you arrive, there is plenty to explore, with sea stacks and caves along the coastline.

Crystal Crescent

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Only a 30-minute drive from Halifax, Crystal Crescent Beach Provincial Park boasts three crescent white sand beaches. If you get bored of sunbathing in your Canadian paradise, you can follow the trailhead for a breathtaking 10-km hike to the top of Pennant Point.

Chesterman Beach and Frank Island

Tofino, Vancouver Island, BC

Meander along the long sand spit to Frank Island from Chesterman Beach at low tide. Just be careful to get back before the sea returns so you don’t get stranded! You can also try surfing at one of Tofino’s famous surf schools.

Wasaga Beach

South Georgian Bay, Ontario

The white sands of South Georgian Bay form the longest freshwater beach in the world. It may be beautiful, but be warned, it can get busy; the 14 km stretch welcomes over 2 million visitors annually.

Southampton Beach

Bruce County, Ontario

Located at the mouth of Saugeen River, Southampton Beach offers crystal clear waters and miles of beautiful sandy beach. So why not grab some snorkelling gear and explore one of the many shipwrecks that dot the coast of Bruce County?

Tobermory

Fathom Five National Marine Park, Ontario

In the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and at the heart of the Great Lakes is Fathom Five National Marine Park. You can swim in sparkling blue waters and explore the famous rock formations of the park’s islands.

Tribune Bay Provincial Park

Hornby Island, BC

Nicknamed “Little Hawaii,” Tribune Bay Provincial Park is considered one of the warmest saltwater swimming spots in the province. Enjoy the beautiful array of wildflowers that cloak the surrounding hillsides, just a five-minute walk from Hornby’s Island’s downtown area.

Peggy’s Cove

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Why not spend the day exploring this picturesque rocky coastline at Peggy’s Cove and take the opportunity to visit one of Nova Scotia’s 160 historic lighthouses? You could even make the ocean your playground by going on a kayaking adventure.

Anticosti Island

Minganie Regional County, Quebec

Located in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, the magical island of Anticosti is a beautiful place to explore canyons, waterfalls, sea caves and white sand beaches. Take some time to bathe in the sun in the presence of the Anticosti National Park seal colony.

Do you have any recommendations for underrated “tropical” vacation spots within Canada? Let us know in the comments below.