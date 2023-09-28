Photo fallout: US town bans tourists from Instagrammable fall foliage sites

Picturesque fall scenery usually brings influencers out in full force to get content for social media, but one US town is putting a stop to that.

Pomfret, Vermont, is known for its beautiful fall foliage and its quaint charm, which has resulted in hoards of people flocking to the area to capture the perfect fall photos.

But the town has now implemented new regulations “created primarily by extraordinary tourism interest in private properties.”

“Foliage season traffic … has steadily increased during the last several years, causing significant safety, environmental, aesthetic, and quality of life issues,” stated the town of Pomfret in a traffic management memo published in August.

Pomfret has since introduced road closures in popular photo areas from Saturday, September 23 to October 15, 2023, in an attempt to decrease visitors during a period that it refers to as “foliage season.”

The temporary traffic regulations do not apply to local residents, their guests, deliveries, contractors, service providers, or operators of emergency vehicles.

In addition to the road closures, Promfret has limited traffic on some roads and implemented no parking areas to prevent further traffic.

One of the roads impacted by the closure is Cloudland Road, which leads to the popular Sleepy Hollow Farm.

The farm’s history dates back to the 1780s, and it is home to a classic red barn and farmhouse surrounded by dreamy foliage that transforms into every wannabe social media influencer’s dream during autumn.

The property is owned by private residents, and unsolicited visitors are not allowed.

Nevertheless, the farm has been an attraction to visitors, and this hasn’t sat too well with locals.

In June, some residents created a GoFundMe page titled “Save Cloudland Road.”

“Over the past several years, Cloudland Road (and the small roads leading to Cloudland Road) have experienced an unprecedented surge in Instagram and TikTok-fueled tourist “influencers,” who earn money from sponsors and have monetized and turned a private home on Cloudland Road into a Social Media photo destination,” reads the page.

“They, and me-too followers, have changed the neighborhood landscape to the point that it is untenable.”

The fundraiser intended to raise money to help fund extra officers and create more signage to prevent tourists from entering the area during the fall season.

In its memo, the town of Pomfret said it believes the decision to close particular roads will “significantly improve safety and quality of life for residents most severely affected by increased foliage season traffic.”