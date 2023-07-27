NewsScienceCanada

Former US military says UFOs exist and the internet is having a field day

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 27 2023, 9:08 pm
Former US military says UFOs exist and the internet is having a field day
@madsmotionless/Twitter

A congressional hearing about UFOs — officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs — revealed that there may be evidence of extraterrestrials on Earth.

David Grusch, a former US intelligence official, told a panel on Wednesday that he is “absolutely” certain that the federal government is in possession of UAPs, based on interviews he’s done with 40 witnesses over a four-year period.

On top of that, when asked if the government is in possession of the bodies of the pilots who piloted the UAPs, Grusch stated that “non-human biologics” were found upon recovering these crashed UAPs.

Snippets of the hearing have gone viral online.

While you may think people would be shocked by the news that UFOs, and possibly aliens, could be real, the internet reacted in a classic, unserious fashion — through memes.

Many imagined how the aliens would react learning about the ins and outs of Earth, including climate change and the soaring cost of living.

@zayydante #relatable #aliens #america ♬ original sound – zay dante

Not to mention keeping up with all of the pop culture and internet references going around.

One Twitter user suggested sending a human representative to meet the aliens.

Others expressed how they really couldn’t care about the news given the state of society.

What do you think about the out-of-this-world news? Let us know in the comments.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Science
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.