Former US military says UFOs exist and the internet is having a field day

A congressional hearing about UFOs — officially known as unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs — revealed that there may be evidence of extraterrestrials on Earth.

David Grusch, a former US intelligence official, told a panel on Wednesday that he is “absolutely” certain that the federal government is in possession of UAPs, based on interviews he’s done with 40 witnesses over a four-year period.

On top of that, when asked if the government is in possession of the bodies of the pilots who piloted the UAPs, Grusch stated that “non-human biologics” were found upon recovering these crashed UAPs.

Former US Intelligence Agent David Grusch says under oath that the US government is in possession of UFOs and non-human biologics. pic.twitter.com/923QpQK1o7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 26, 2023

Snippets of the hearing have gone viral online.

While you may think people would be shocked by the news that UFOs, and possibly aliens, could be real, the internet reacted in a classic, unserious fashion — through memes.

Many imagined how the aliens would react learning about the ins and outs of Earth, including climate change and the soaring cost of living.

Not to mention keeping up with all of the pop culture and internet references going around.

Lena Dunham Polly Pocket. “This Barbie is ____” Ariana Grande homewrecker. “Troye’s a top!!!” ATENZIONE PICKPOCKET Aliens pic.twitter.com/TdMYuIaRVx — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) July 27, 2023

One Twitter user suggested sending a human representative to meet the aliens.

if we have to send a human representative to meet the aliens personally i think it should be gwyneth paltrow — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) July 26, 2023

Others expressed how they really couldn’t care about the news given the state of society.

THE GOV: Aliens are real US, WITH MORE BILLS THAN MONEY: https://t.co/hjt6Y9aQuH pic.twitter.com/EoY6KHbGxQ — The Nostalgia Queen (@Snow_Blacck) July 27, 2023

me hearing the ufo news pic.twitter.com/A0ld0yXQvs — madison (top 0.1% on sudoku) (@madsmotionless) July 26, 2023

Are aliens going to fix inflation, cancel student debt, end worker exploitation, pay any of these bills, turn the temp down on this planet; and all around bring happiness to me and my friends miserable lives? No? Then yeah- they can get tf. pic.twitter.com/m0HkweHMm5 — Grace 🇬🇭 (@_graceduah) July 26, 2023

