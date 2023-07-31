US Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.38 billion

The US Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting bigger.

The total jackpot has surged to an estimated US$1.05 billion (C$1.38 billion) after no ticket matched all six numbers during Friday night’s draw.

The drawn numbers were 5, 10, 28, 52, and 63, and the gold Mega Ball was 18.

According to a release, the next draw on Tuesday, August 1, will be the 30th of this current prize pot, which started in April when the last jackpot was won.

There is also a chance for Canadians to cash in on the prize.

Although Mega Millions tickets aren’t sold outside the US, the lottery company notes that “visitors to the United States are always welcome to purchase tickets for [its] fame from an American lottery retailer” while visiting the country.

Online retailers exist, but Mega Millions warns against buying tickets outside the US.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the site states. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.”

The best and most secure way to buy a ticket is from a US retailer if you’re in the country.

This is the fifth time in history that Mega Millions will offer a jackpot of over one billion dollars.

If you’d like to try your luck at this massive prize, the next draw takes place Tuesday, August 1 at 11 am ET.