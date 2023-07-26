US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.2 billion and here's how Canadians can play

If you’re hoping for a lottery win, Friday could be your lucky day because the Mega Millions jackpot has reached US$910 million (C$1.2 billion) after there were no winners from Tuesday night’s draw.

The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61 and the gold Mega Ball was 25.

According to a release, Friday’s draw will be the 29th of this current prize pot, which started in April when the last jackpot was won.

So how can Canadians try to cash in on this huge prize?

Although Mega Millions tickets aren’t sold outside the US, the lottery company notes that “visitors to the United States are always welcome to purchase tickets for [its] fame from an American lottery retailer” while visiting the country.

Although online retailers exist, Mega Millions warn against buying tickets outside the US.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the site states. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.”

So the best and most secure way is still to buy the ticket yourself from a US retailer if you’re in the country.

The draw for this massive prize takes place Friday, July 28 at 11 pm ET. Be sure to get your tickets if you’re in the US!