The US is about to end its COVID vaccine mandate for travellers

The US is about to lift a long-standing mandate that required foreign travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, the requirement will be scrapped next week.

“Beginning May 12, 2023, DHS will no longer require non-US travelers entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request.”

This means people living in border towns across Canada, who aren’t vaccinated, will be able to cross into the US again at land crossings.

According to Reuters, US lawmakers voted earlier this year to lift the requirement that most air travellers be vaccinated.

The American government brought in the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in September 2021 and then required visitors to have at least two doses of vaccine in January 2022.

Last June, the US scrapped COVID testing requirements for air travellers.

Canada dropped its vaccine mandate for travellers last year and recently lifted a temporary measure that required people arriving in Canada from China to provide a negative COVID-19 test.