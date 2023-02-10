Another "high altitude object" has been shot down near the US-Canada border

Just days after a Chinese “spy balloon” was spotted and subsequently shot down, another unknown high-altitude object has been downed near the US-Canada border.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby held a press conference on Friday to brief the media on the subject. He confirmed that the object was shot over Alaska by US military officials, following orders from US President Joe Biden on Thursday night.

Kirby said the object was assessed to be unmanned. Its debris will be recovered from underwater and inspected before further information is revealed. The object posed “a reasonable threat to civilian flights.”

“We don’t know who owns this object,” Kirby said, answering queries from reporters curious to know if this was also a Chinese object.

“We were able to get some fighter aircraft up and around it before the order to shoot it down, and the pilots’ assessment was that was not manned.”

The Pentagon representative said while he did not want to get into exactly how this object was detected, the US is going to work on improving its surveillance abilities and systems.

Since the incident occurred near the US-Canada border, Daily Hive has reached out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a statement and will update the story when his office responds.

